RECIPES: Summer tequila cocktails at Hotel Emma

SAN ANTONIO - Shake up your summer with three sip-worthy cocktails by Sternewirth bartender Ben Guerra! If you don't want to make them yourself, stop by Sternewirth at Hotel Emma at the historic Pearl.

Corazon de Oro

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces single barrel Corazon reposado

• 3/4 ounce Tepache spiced pineapple

• 1/2 ounce beet infused Giffard ginger

• 1/4 ounce honey lime agave

Directions:

Shake all ingredients together in shaker. Strain over ice. Garnish with pineapple leaf.

Playa del Carmen

Ingredients:

• 3 chunks of poblano and pineapple

• Sprig of cilantro

• Orange wedge

• 1 1/2 ounces single barrel Corazon reposado

• 3/4 ounce Combier

• 1/4 ounce lime juice

Directions:

Muddle produce and shake with liquors in shaker. Double strain intro rocks glass and garnish with cilantro and poblano ring.

Hotel Emma's Signature Cocktail

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Pearl beer and rose cordial

• 1 ounce Amontillado sherry

• 3/4 ounce Botanist gin

• 1/2 ounce lemon juice

• 1/2 ounce grapefruit juice

Directions:

Shake all ingredients together in shaker. Strain into glass over fresh cracked ice. Garnish with Basil leaf.

