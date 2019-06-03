SA Live

RECIPES: Summer tequila cocktails at Hotel Emma

Check out these sip-worthy spirits by Sternewirth bartender Ben Guerra

By Diana Winters - Executive Producer, SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Shake up your summer with three sip-worthy cocktails by Sternewirth bartender Ben Guerra! If you don't want to make them yourself, stop by Sternewirth at Hotel Emma at the historic Pearl.

Corazon de Oro

Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 ounces single barrel Corazon reposado
• 3/4 ounce Tepache spiced pineapple
• 1/2 ounce beet infused Giffard ginger
• 1/4 ounce honey lime agave

Directions:
Shake all ingredients together in shaker. Strain over ice. Garnish with pineapple leaf.

Playa del Carmen

Ingredients:
• 3 chunks of poblano and pineapple
• Sprig of cilantro
• Orange wedge
• 1 1/2 ounces single barrel Corazon reposado
• 3/4 ounce Combier
• 1/4 ounce lime juice

Directions:
Muddle produce and shake with liquors in shaker. Double strain intro rocks glass and garnish with cilantro and poblano ring.

Hotel Emma's Signature Cocktail

Ingredients:
• 1 ounce Pearl beer and rose cordial
• 1 ounce Amontillado sherry
• 3/4 ounce Botanist gin
• 1/2 ounce lemon juice
• 1/2 ounce grapefruit juice

Directions:
Shake all ingredients together in shaker. Strain into glass over fresh cracked ice. Garnish with Basil leaf.

