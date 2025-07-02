Skip to main content
SA Picks

Get ready, San Antonio! Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses for SA Picks 2025

Nominations open from July 7-25

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

SAN ANTONIO – SA Picks is back, and it’s better than ever.

Nominations for this year’s SA Picks open at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 7!

We are in search of San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Fans can nominate their favorite business during the nomination period, which runs until July 25.

After nominations close, we’ll announce the finalists for each category on Aug. 12.

Finalist voting will open Aug. 13 and end Sept. 5. You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day.

Then, we’ll announce the winners in mid-September! Also, be on the lookout for more ways to support local businesses.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Here is the full list of categories you’ll be able to vote on starting on Monday, July 7:

FOOD

  • American (comfort classics)
  • Asian
  • Bakery
  • BBQ
  • Brunch
  • Burgers
  • Coffee Shops
  • Food Trucks
  • Franchise/Chain
  • Fries
  • Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
  • Italian
  • Meat Market
  • Mediterranean
  • Mexican/Tex-Mex
  • Pizza
  • Sandwich Shop
  • Seafood
  • Steakhouse
  • Sushi
  • Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)
  • Tacos
  • Vegetarian/Vegan
  • Wings

NIGHTLIFE

  • Bar
  • Brewery
  • Dancing
  • Happy Hour
  • Late-Night Eats
  • Live Band/Artist
  • Margaritas
  • Pub

FASHION

  • Alterations/Tailor
  • Children’s Clothing
  • Dry Cleaners
  • Jewelry
  • Men’s Clothing
  • Thrift/Resale
  • Women’s Clothing

BEAUTY

  • Barber
  • Barbershop
  • Hair Salon
  • Hair Stylist
  • Massage/Spa
  • Nail Salon
  • Tattoo Parlor/Piercing
  • Waxing/Threading

SHOPPING

  • Antiques
  • Book Stores
  • Comics/Games
  • Furniture
  • FITNESS
  • Bike Shop
  • Boxing Gym
  • Cheer/Gymnastics
  • Dance Studio
  • Gym
  • Martial Arts
  • Personal Trainer
  • Physical Therapy
  • Yoga Studio
  • Zumba

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

  • Amusement Park
  • Art Gallery
  • Family Entertainment
  • Local Band/Artist
  • Movie Theater
  • Museum

WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING

  • Cakes
  • Caterer
  • DJ
  • Florist
  • Hair Stylist
  • Makeup Artist
  • Party Rentals
  • Photographer
  • Planner
  • Wedding Dresses

SERVICES

  • Banking
  • Dentist
  • Dog Grooming
  • Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
  • Home Repair
  • House Cleaning
  • HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling
  • Photographer/Photo Studio
  • Plumbing
  • Primary Care Physician
  • Public Relations/Promotions
  • Real Estate Agent
  • Tutoring/Music Lessons
  • Veterinarian
  • Vision

AUTOMOTIVE

  • Auto Detailing
  • Auto Parts
  • Auto Repair/Body Shop
  • Car Wash
  • Dealership
  • Tires

