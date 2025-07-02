Get ready, San Antonio! Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses for SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – SA Picks is back, and it’s better than ever.

Nominations for this year’s SA Picks open at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 7!

We are in search of San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.

Fans can nominate their favorite business during the nomination period, which runs until July 25.

After nominations close, we’ll announce the finalists for each category on Aug. 12.

Finalist voting will open Aug. 13 and end Sept. 5. You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day.

Then, we’ll announce the winners in mid-September! Also, be on the lookout for more ways to support local businesses.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Here is the full list of categories you’ll be able to vote on starting on Monday, July 7:

FOOD

American (comfort classics)

Asian

Bakery

BBQ

Brunch

Burgers

Coffee Shops

Food Trucks

Franchise/Chain

Fries

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Italian

Meat Market

Mediterranean

Mexican/Tex-Mex

Pizza

Sandwich Shop

Seafood

Steakhouse

Sushi

Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)

Tacos

Vegetarian/Vegan

Wings

NIGHTLIFE

Bar

Brewery

Dancing

Happy Hour

Late-Night Eats

Live Band/Artist

Margaritas

Pub

FASHION

Alterations/Tailor

Children’s Clothing

Dry Cleaners

Jewelry

Men’s Clothing

Thrift/Resale

Women’s Clothing

BEAUTY

Barber

Barbershop

Hair Salon

Hair Stylist

Massage/Spa

Nail Salon

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing

Waxing/Threading

SHOPPING

Antiques

Book Stores

Comics/Games

Furniture

FITNESS

Bike Shop

Boxing Gym

Cheer/Gymnastics

Dance Studio

Gym

Martial Arts

Personal Trainer

Physical Therapy

Yoga Studio

Zumba

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Amusement Park

Art Gallery

Family Entertainment

Local Band/Artist

Movie Theater

Museum

WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING

Cakes

Caterer

DJ

Florist

Hair Stylist

Makeup Artist

Party Rentals

Photographer

Planner

Wedding Dresses

SERVICES

Banking

Dentist

Dog Grooming

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

Home Repair

House Cleaning

HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling

Photographer/Photo Studio

Plumbing

Primary Care Physician

Public Relations/Promotions

Real Estate Agent

Tutoring/Music Lessons

Veterinarian

Vision

AUTOMOTIVE