Get ready, San Antonio! Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses for SA Picks 2025

SAN ANTONIO – SA Picks is back, and it’s better than ever.
Nominations for this year’s SA Picks open at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 7!
Recommended Videos
We are in search of San Antonio’s top businesses, from restaurants to dog groomers, as well as plumbing and air conditioning services.
Fans can nominate their favorite business during the nomination period, which runs until July 25.
After nominations close, we’ll announce the finalists for each category on Aug. 12.
Finalist voting will open Aug. 13 and end Sept. 5. You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day.
Then, we’ll announce the winners in mid-September! Also, be on the lookout for more ways to support local businesses.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
Here is the full list of categories you’ll be able to vote on starting on Monday, July 7:
FOOD
- American (comfort classics)
- Asian
- Bakery
- BBQ
- Brunch
- Burgers
- Coffee Shops
- Food Trucks
- Franchise/Chain
- Fries
- Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
- Italian
- Meat Market
- Mediterranean
- Mexican/Tex-Mex
- Pizza
- Sandwich Shop
- Seafood
- Steakhouse
- Sushi
- Sweets (doughnuts, fudge, cake, cupcakes, etc.)
- Tacos
- Vegetarian/Vegan
- Wings
NIGHTLIFE
- Bar
- Brewery
- Dancing
- Happy Hour
- Late-Night Eats
- Live Band/Artist
- Margaritas
- Pub
FASHION
- Alterations/Tailor
- Children’s Clothing
- Dry Cleaners
- Jewelry
- Men’s Clothing
- Thrift/Resale
- Women’s Clothing
BEAUTY
- Barber
- Barbershop
- Hair Salon
- Hair Stylist
- Massage/Spa
- Nail Salon
- Tattoo Parlor/Piercing
- Waxing/Threading
SHOPPING
- Antiques
- Book Stores
- Comics/Games
- Furniture
- FITNESS
- Bike Shop
- Boxing Gym
- Cheer/Gymnastics
- Dance Studio
- Gym
- Martial Arts
- Personal Trainer
- Physical Therapy
- Yoga Studio
- Zumba
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
- Amusement Park
- Art Gallery
- Family Entertainment
- Local Band/Artist
- Movie Theater
- Museum
WEDDINGS/EVENT PLANNING
- Cakes
- Caterer
- DJ
- Florist
- Hair Stylist
- Makeup Artist
- Party Rentals
- Photographer
- Planner
- Wedding Dresses
SERVICES
- Banking
- Dentist
- Dog Grooming
- Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
- Home Repair
- House Cleaning
- HVAC Company/Heating & Cooling
- Photographer/Photo Studio
- Plumbing
- Primary Care Physician
- Public Relations/Promotions
- Real Estate Agent
- Tutoring/Music Lessons
- Veterinarian
- Vision
AUTOMOTIVE
- Auto Detailing
- Auto Parts
- Auto Repair/Body Shop
- Car Wash
- Dealership
- Tires