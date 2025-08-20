What’s the best place for family entertainment in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite SA Picks finalist here Vote for your favorite finalists from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12 SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – What is the best place for family entertainment in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the SA Picks finalists.
Here are this year’s finalists:
ARS Entertainment Cool Crest Miniature Golf Seaworld Six Flags Fiesta Texas >> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<
We received thousands of nominations across nearly 100 categories in this year’s
SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to eight finalists, based on those nominations.
Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from Aug. 20 through Sept. 12, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.
A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!
Correction:
Nominations for this year’s SA Picks are open, and we’re looking for the best place for family entertainment in the San Antonio area!
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.