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What’s the best Bar Scene in San Antonio? Vote for your favorite 2026 SA Picks finalist

Vote for your favorite finalists from July 6th through July 22nd

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Matthew Ybarra

SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Ok, San Antonio, we want to know! What is the best Bar Scene in San Antonio? You can now vote for your favorite among the 2026 SA Picks finalists.

Here are this year’s finalists:

  • Anachacho Coffee & Cantina, The St. Anthony Hotel
  • Anaqua Garden Bar
  • Bar 3 Oak
  • HEAT nightclub
  • Horizons & More

>> CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FINALIST <<

We received thousands of nominations across nearly 80 categories in this year’s SA Picks. Each category was then narrowed down to three to five finalists, based on those nominations.

Choose your favorite and vote by using the link below. Voting is open from July 6th through July 22nd, and you can vote for each category once per day during that time.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Click here to vote for your favorite finalists in SA Picks 2026.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.