San Antonio is the latest stop for a traveling art exhibit.

Arttitude is a nonprofit organization that is working to unite people who identify as LGBTQ in underserved communities.

The organization is based in Dallas, but one of its programs is now helping create an art show featuring local Latin-X artists.

The show is going on from now until Aug. 31 at Galeria Eva on Flores Street.

