Big Adventure October: Check out historic Magnolia Hotel

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Ancira Winton Chevrolet.

If you love Halloween and haunted places, the Magnolia Hotel in Seguin may be a perfect destination for you.

The Texas landmark was built in 1850 and was once a stagecoach stop, saloon, restaurant and a 10-room hotel.

Magnolia Hotel will offer visitors a free open house viewing Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The house viewing is on a first-come, first-serve basis to the public.

Come see the hotel's restoration progress and view the newly restored Airbnb suite.

For more information, visit hauntedmagnoliahotel.com or call 512-571-2706.

Watch part 2 of the Big Adventure feature at Magnolia Hotel below.