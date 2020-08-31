12 tips on how to conserve energy with home heating

Cooler months may be a ways away, but it’s never too early to learn some handy tips on how to conserve energy.

Your heating system uses more than half of the energy in your home, according to CPS Energy. A few changes in your habits can put more money in your pocket each month.

Here are twelve tips from the energy provider on how you can potentially save money on your energy bill by conserving energy with your heating at home.

During the cooler season, set your thermostat between 68 and 70 degrees, when you’re at home. CPS Energy said 68 degrees is a great temperature. Use a programmable thermostat. Set it at a lower temperature while you’re away. Then, program it to be at a comfortable temperature when you return. Consider using an energy-saving thermostat. Check your air filter every month and be sure to replace it when it’s dirty. Have your HVAC inspected and cleaned twice a year by a licensed professional. Plan for the next warm season and consider replacing your air conditioner if it is 10 years or older. Consider a new, more efficient model. Take advantage of CPS Energy’s HVAC rebates. When buying a new central air unit, remember that proper sizing and quality installation are critical. Repair leaks in your air duct system. Reduce air leaks and prevent unnecessary air infiltration around the house. Add caulk around window frames and weather-stripping around door frames. Use ceiling fans or portable fans to circulate air. Make sure ceiling fans are running in a counter-clockwise direction during the winter. Don’t forget to turn off fans when you leave the room. Check the insulation in your attic. The recommended level for an attic in South Texas is R-30 to R-60 (the higher the R-value, the better your attic resists the heat and cold). Replace old windows with Energy Star windows. This may cut your energy bill as much as 15%. Plant trees and shrubs around your home to protect your home from the cold wind. Take advantage of CPS Energy Green Shade tree rebates. Install inexpensive foam gaskets behind the faceplates of all-electric sockets and light switches.

Here’s where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third with 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

According to CPS Energy, high-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, click here.