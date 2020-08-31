4 tips on how to conserve energy with lighting

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As residents in South Texas already know, August weather can be brutal -- with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.

High-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days, according to CPS Energy.

Here are four tips from the energy provider on how you can potentially save money on your energy bill by conserving energy with your lighting.

Replace traditional incandescent light bulbs which use a lot of energy to produce light that generates heat and are no longer manufactured. Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), halogen incandescents and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) may initially cost more than traditional incandescent bulbs but save you money during their lifetime because they use less energy. Turn off lights in unoccupied rooms. Using a small light when reading is more efficient than brightly lighting an entire room. Keep your light bulbs clean and free from dust.

CFLs and LEDs are great for use in outdoor lighting fixtures that are sometimes left on for a long time and may be exposed to the weather.

[Related: Tips on how to understand your energy bill, 20 simple and inexpensive ways to save on your energy bill, How you can help make a difference on high-energy demand days, 5 tips on how to conserve energy with household appliances]

Here’s where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third with 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, click here.