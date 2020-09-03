6 tips on how to save money and beat the heat

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you curious to find out what your air conditioning costs you?

You can’t control the temperature outside, but you can make your house cooler while minimizing air-conditioning costs. Air conditioning can account for nearly half of your bill.

Two-thirds of residential electricity demand in Texas comes from AC, according to CPS Energy.

Air conditioners use about 6% of all the electricity produced in the U.S. at a yearly cost of about $29 billion to homeowners.

Here are six tips on how you can potentially save money on your energy bill by conserving energy.

Use a fan to help you feel cooler. Set your thermostat between 78 degrees and 80 degrees. Raise it by two to three degrees when you’re not home. Check and/or replace your air filters every two weeks from May through October. Check ducts for air leaks. Close your curtains and blinds when practical during the day. Install solar screens to limit the heat from sunlight entering the home.

Have your system inspected by a licensed professional at least twice a year, spring and fall. And, if you are buying a new air conditioner, install a unit with a rating of 15 SEER or higher. You can reduce your energy use by 20% to 50% by upgrading to an energy-efficient unit.

[Related: Tips on how to understand your energy bill, 20 simple and inexpensive ways to save on your energy bill, How you can help make a difference on high-energy demand days, 5 tips on how to conserve energy with household appliances]

High-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days, according to CPS Energy.

Here’s where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third at 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, click here.