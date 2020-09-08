4 things to know about WiFi thermostats

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – A little bit of savings goes a long way, especially during this unprecedented time.

If you have a WiFi thermostat, CPS Energy may briefly adjust your settings by a few degrees during summer peak energy days. It’s worth noting that CPS only does this as needed.

High-energy demand days are a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on very hot days, according to CPS Energy. Residents can opt-out of participating in a peak demand event by manually adjusting your thermostat or through your thermostat’s app.

Conserving energy helps CPS Energy prevent outages in the community and across the state. Following the summer season of each year, you’ll also earn a $30 bill credit per business or household account. Each individual in the program will continue to earn an annual bill credit for as long as the individual is enrolled in the program.

Below are four things to know about WiFi thermostats.

1. What if I have more than one thermostat?

According to CPS Energy, you’ll earn the $85 one-time rebate for each thermostat enrolled.

2. What if I already have a thermostat?

Simply enroll in WiFi Thermostat Rewards to claim CPS Energy rebates.

[Related: Tips on how to understand your energy bill, 20 simple and inexpensive ways to save on your energy bill, How you can help make a difference on high-energy demand days, 5 tips on how to conserve energy with household appliances]

3. Am I eligible for promotional offers from the thermostat manufacturers?

Yes, check the manufacturers’ websites for offers like Nest’s free Google Home Mini with a Nest Thermostat.

4. How do I opt-out of my enrollment in the program?

To permanently remove your thermostat(s) from the program, notify CPS Energy by email at productsandservices@cpsenergy.com . You’ll need to allow two to three business days for your request to be completed. You will not earn the $30 annual bill credit after you opt-out of the program.

This is where your energy goes, according to CPS Energy:

If you’re curious to know what makes up your energy bill, heating and cooling take the most energy at 58%, water heating is 13%, lighting is third at 10%, refrigeration is 7%, and cooking and other appliances make up 6%.

Since Texas is in some of its hottest months of the year, energy conservation will be necessary for all of the residents in Bexar County, if people are aiming to keep their electric bills manageable. Click or tap here to learn how to save energy.

CPS Energy continues to be flexible when working with customers to ensure they are on one of many assistance programs during this time of need. The company has a variety of money-saving and general assistance programs available for customers. To learn more, click here.

If you are interested in receiving a one-time CPS Energy $85 bill credit per thermostat, enroll an eligible WiFi thermostat in the CPS Energy Wifi Thermostat Rewards program.

A programmable thermostat helps make it easy for you to save by offering pre-programmed settings to regulate the temperature in your business or home.