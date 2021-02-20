Papa John’s steps up to serve community by donating pizzas to SA Zoo employees, Cortland View at TPC Apartments

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As Texans struggled and continue to struggle to have power and water due to the bitter unprecedented brutal winter storm, simply finding food to survive was vital.

Through the severe winter weather this week, many Papa John’s restaurant owners went to extraordinary lengths to weather the storm and provide hot food to customers.

To ensure the community had a place to find a warm meal, Papa John’s franchise owners in San Antonio stepped up and flew in an emergency truck driver from Phoenix to Dallas to deliver food to San Antonio stores.

The managers, store owners and Clark Mandigo III, the president and COO of Pizza Venture of San Antonio, LLC, drove employees to and from work and delivery drivers parked their cars and rolled up their sleeves to make pizzas in stores.

“As a proud member of this community, we are focused on supporting our neighbors and the community at large,” said Mandigo. “Whether it be through keeping our employees and customers safe during a pandemic, delivering hot meals to our partners such as the San Antonio Zoo crew, or making sure that Papa John’s stays in operation while weathering the storm, we stand firm in that commitment.”

In addition to making sure San Antonio locations are open, Papa John’s donated more than 30 pizzas to San Antonio Zoo employees.

The 207-year-old zoo lost power to its well pump causing an emergency situation to occur. The well pump is responsible for the water supply for many animal habitats in the zoo this same water eventually flows into the San Antonio Riverwalk, stated the San Antonio Zoo.

“The water comes out at a wonderful 74 degrees all year round allowing the flamingos, alligators, numerous turtles and many other animals to be able to live outside all year round,” said Hope Roth, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Communication for the San Antonio Zoo.

Roth mentioned how the challenging road conditions were also a struggle, and made it difficult for essential zoo crew to commute to work.

“I have never in all my years at the zoo experienced a storm like this,” said Alan Kardon, Vice President of Animal Care for over 44 years at San Antonio Zoo. “Just everything that happened from losing power to the well pump, causing the relocation of numerous animals to securing warm areas for them to live temporarily -- with Animal Care, Facilities and Zoo Security stepping up to spend the night at the zoo for multiple nights, checking on critical areas throughout the night ensuring the animal’s safety and wellbeing. The Papa John’s donation of pizzas was so very much appreciated by all of our zoo crew, who were hungry and tired, it was a welcome surprise.”

If you would like to make a donation to the SA Zoo, click or tap here.

Any and all donations to the SA Zoo provide critical help in this time of need, and will go towards making necessary repairs around the zoo due to the winter storm.

“Thank you in advance for your generous contributions,” stated the San Antonio Zoo. “We can’t wait to see you again when we can open safely to the public.”

Earlier Friday, in response to Thursday night’s fire at the Cortland View at TPC Apartments, Papa John’s San Antonio donated 20 pizzas to the volunteers, maintenance crew and apartment management who were sorting out donated items for apartment complex families and individuals who were displaced due to the fire.

The apartment’s main office, located at 4092 TPC Pkwy, has been the landing site for donations.

From left to right: Cortland View at TPC office manager stands with Papa John's San Antonio employee.

Papa John's donates pizzas to Cortland View at TPC

The group, Pizza Ventures of San Antonio, LLC, DBA Papa John’s Pizza, is comprised of 21 stores in San Antonio that employ 500 people. The restaurant chain has served the area for 25 years.

