Experience Mexican street food in a ‘funky’ setting right here in San Antonio for Cinco de Mayo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a place to party responsibly for Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday?

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” La Gloria will be celebrating its 11th birthday on Cinco de Mayo with live music and face painting at Burgerteca.

La Gloria is a place that was created to celebrate the rich and delicious street foods from interior Mexico.

From tacos al pastor in Mexico City, tlayudas in Oaxaca, to coctéles de mariscos from Veracruz, Mexico’s street foods are as unique and colorful as its traditions, people and culture.

Love a good margarita? La Gloria’s margarita featuring El Jimador tequila was voted No. 1 in San Antonio.

Want to party at home? You can now have margaritas delivered to-go with their new Margarita Truck! How awesome is that?!

On the menu you can find tacos, tortas, quesadillas, sopas, ceviches, tostadas, enchiladas and hand-crafted cocktails with hand selected tequilla by chef Johnny Hernandez.

