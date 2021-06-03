Largest home service company in San Antonio area expands to New Braunfels

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

NEW BRAUNFELS – One of the largest home service companies in San Antonio is opening up a new location in New Braunfels.

With the grand opening of the new Jon Wayne Service Company location in New Braunfels, you may be interested in applying for a long-term career opportunity that doesn’t require a college degree.

Family-owned and operated, Jon Wayne Service Company has served neighbors in San Antonio and the surrounding communities since its founding in 2001.

Interesting fact, did you know Don Rackler owner and president of Jon Wayne Service Company along with his wife Pam and son Brandon started their company in their barn?

“We are thrilled to announce that we have opened our first satellite location in New Braunfels,” said a representative for Jon Wayne Service Company. “Our new location will allow us to offer our Five-Star services to even more people in the surrounding communities.”

Jon Wayne Academy for Technical Excellence

Ad

Jon Wayne Service Company has a growing commitment to the region and offers everything needed to succeed as an HVAC technician in its Jon Wayne Academy for Technical Excellence in just six months. The group even said they offer job placement assistance for graduates.

Enroll in the Jon Wayne Academy and receive the following:

HVAC certification in as little as 6 months

Job placement assistance

One-on-one training with instructors

A 50/50 mix of class time and on-site training

Specialized certifications

“We have some of the best people in the business, from service techs to plumbers, electricians and customer service reps,” said Brandon Rackler. “And we put a lot of time and effort into training them properly. And that’s why we started our Jon Wayne Academy. People that really want to make themselves better and want to take what they learn and go out there and apply it would probably be the number one type of person we’re looking for.”

“Today, Jon Wayne Service Company is proud to be one of South Texas’ largest and fastest-growing service and replacement companies, with an excellent reputation for performance and as a place to work,” said a representative for the company.

Ad

The company has over 15,000 5-star reviews and is a two-time winner of the Heart of Texas BBB TORCH award for ethics and national BBB Torch Award for ethics.

“We are just very blessed and happy that we were able to grow to the size that we are,” said Don. “But it’s all to the commitment of our employees. We have the best employees.”

If you are interested in applying for a job with the Jon Wayne Service Company, click here. The new Jon Wayne Service Company location is at 8920 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, New Braunfels.

Jon Wayne Service Company is a residential service and replacement company encompassing the heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical fields, windows and smart home services with more than 150 employees serving customers.