New San Antonio seafood eatery offers cajun, creole specialities

As seen on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats, Red Hook Seafood & Bar’s new San Antonio location is serving up some of the best Cajun seafood boil in town.

On the menu, guests craving something fried can try the oysters, shrimp, crawfish tails, cod and scallops. If you want to get your hands dirty, the eatery offers snow crab legs, mussels, peel shrimp and lobster tails.

Feeling adventurous? Yes, you can even find fried gator on the appetizer menu. For a secret menu dish, try the Crabby Daddy that includes fried shrimp, spiced sausage, fried pickles, lettuce and tomato, served with Creole sauce, and a choice of side.

Instead of the traditional methods of using a knife and fork, hands are applied directly. The restaurant will provide gloves, bibs, and other “tools” upon request. The finger-licking goodness of Red Hook Seafood will leave a lingering flavorful taste in your mouth.

“We are grateful to each and every one of our guests for choosing us,” said Ace Castellanos, general manager for Red Hook Seafood & Bar. “We have a simple mantra: ‘Raise your standards every day and stay humble.’ We can’t wait to see you smiling and satisfied.”

Lunch specials are available Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose an entrée po boy, lo mein or fried rice and get a 24-ounce soft drink for $9.99. Happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $3 wells, $5 calls, $8 speciality drinks and all beers are on special.

Signature drinks:

Unleash The Kraken - Paloma-inspired cocktail with a subtle, but tasty twist on the classic.

Stormbreaker - Whiskey mule that packs a punch and is full of delicious ginger flavor.

La Sirena - Tiki-inspired rum-soaked cocktail that will have you envisioning yourself on vacation on the islands.

Cumber Cruise - Fresh, vibrant and extremely drinkable. This cucumber mint lemonade is perfect for the hot weather.

Red Hook Seafood & Bar is open for dine-in at 6759 NW Loop 410. To order online, click or tap here. If you love to belt out some tunes, karaoke night is on Thursdays. For updates on the Live Oak location opening this August, follow their Facebook page at @RedHookSeafoodSATX.

The restaurant also offers military and veteran discounts for 10% off any time.

