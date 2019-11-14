Eight Churchill High School seniors participate in Fall Signing Day

Winston Churchill High School had eight student athletes sign national letters of intent as part of fall signing day on Wednesday.

Skyler Frey will be continuing his academic and soccer careers at Southwestern. Marshall Durham is set to play baseball at Hawaii Pacific.

Emily Wissel-Littmann, one of the group’s two Division I signees, looks forward to four years at Central Arkansas.

“It’s really pretty, and just the culture there is very family-like and all the girls and coaches are really nice,” Wissel-Littmann said. “I’m excited to play at the next level. It’s what I’ve been working for my whole life.”

Five of the signees came from the volleyball program -- Emma Sevening, Deziree Flowers, Shayla Garrison, Lourdes Gomez and Isabel Fichtel, who will attend UT Dallas, Eastern New Mexico, Rhodes, St. Edwards and Fordham respectively.

Fichtel, the other DI signee of the group, said the large group of seniors planning to play collegiate athletics is a testament to the excellence of the department.

“It says that we take athletics seriously,” she said. “It’s such a huge part of our culture and environment and the emphasis that we have on athletics and sports in general.”