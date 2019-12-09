UTSA hires new head football coach, report says

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has reportedly hired its new head football coach.

FootballScoop.com reported that former Arkansas associate head coach Jeff Traylor will be the Roadrunners next head coach.

Traylor was also the running backs coach at Arkansas and has worked at SMU and Texas, where he coached tight ends.

Traylor made a name for himself in the Texas high school coaching ranks.

He won three state titles at Gilmer High School and had a 175-26 record in 15 seasons.

He is known to be a solid recruiter and knows the Texas landscape.

Traylor takes over for Frank Wilson, who was fired on Dec. 1 after four seasons at UTSA.