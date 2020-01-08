Spurs newsletter: No All-Star love for DeRozan; Should Lonnie Walker start? Kobe relives Spurs-Lakers rivalry

SAN ANTONIO – Welcome to the first KSAT.com Spurs newsletter of 2020. The Spurs got their first win of new year in somewhat surprising fashion, beating the NBA-best Bucks at home with a barrage of 3-pointers.

Yes, San Antonio has apparently adapted to modern times and started to shoot and make more shots from behind the arc.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, two notorious mid-range players, are also shooting more 3s. This has been a positive development for a team looking to hold onto a playoff spot.

Speaking of DeMar, can this guy get some all-star love? He’s not even in the top 10 of backcourt players in fan voting. Alex Caruso is eighth! DeMar has been playing great and creating opportunities for other guys to get going from outside.

Over the past ten games, DeRozan has averaged 23 points, 4 rebounds and 5.5. assists per game while shooting close to 60 percent from the field. Show this man some love Spurs fans.

POP SOUND OF THE WEEK: The Spurs head coach spoke about the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern. He called Stern a “visionary” and a 'force of nature’ who led NBA to unprecedented success. WATCH HERE.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich discusses death of former NBA commissioner David Stern.

ICYMI: Kobe says ‘tough’ Spurs stopped Lakers from winning 10 straight championships

Slideshow: Fans watch Spurs take down ‘Greek Freak’ and NBA-best Bucks

NBA-leading Bucks beat Spurs 127-118 for 5th straight win

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: This week we asked: Should Lonnie Walker IV be in the starting lineup?

I don’t believe Lonnie should start at this time. I think it serves the team better that he come off the bench to provide a little spark in the game that the Spurs must have especially this season. That said, I would continue to give him opportunities to start when others such as Dejounte and Bryn made not be able to go.

As fun as it was to watch Lonnie start, I think he helps the Spurs best by coming off the bench. Lonnie reminds me of Manu Ginobili in that regard. Both could easily start, but the energy and juice they bring off the bench is invaluable. The Spurs second unit needs the spark Lonnie provides.

It may be the cool thing to do, but I am not sure Lonnie is ready for that role just yet. Experience is huge for these young guys, especially in Popovich’s system. As exciting as Walker is, I think he can flourish coming off the bench.

There would not be as much pressure on him and he has more of an opportunity to learn. There’s also the simple advantage of having such a dynamic player coming in with the second team. He will be ready to start one day, but like with so many other young guys, it’s one thing at a time.

I think Lonnie should start when the matchup calls for it. He can be dynamic coming off the bench, but I’m more interested in his defense. He can defend bigger guards, where as Forbes sometimes struggles on that end and is targeted by the opponent early. The offensive skills are obviously there, but he can learn a lot defensively with the starters because DeRozan, Aldridge and Dejounte are the primary offensive options.

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: Speaking of LW4, DeMar DeRozan spoke about his explosiveness after the Bucks win. “He does stuff I never could do.” WATCH HERE.

DeMar DeRozan speaks to media after Bucks game on Jan. 6, 2020.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: Patty Mills speaks about devastating wildfires in Australia. He said a staggering number of animals, more than 480 million, have died. Patty loves his country and is doing what he can to help. MORE HERE.

An intentionally lit controlled fire burns intensely near Tomerong, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby. Around 2,300 firefighters in New South Wales state were making the most of relatively benign conditions by frantically consolidating containment lines around more than 110 blazes and patrolling for lightning strikes, state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 16th in NBA, praised Aldridge’s sudden 3-point shooting skills

SI.com: 19th in NBA, showing some love to Lonnie after first career start

NBA.com: 14th in NBA, gave credit to Spurs offense...defense, not so much

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Jan. 8: at Boston Celtics

Jan. 10: at Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 12: at Toronto Raptors

Jan. 15: at Miami Heat

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

This is the first of a few tough road trips in 2020 for the Spurs. The obvious must-win is Memphis, but if they can steal one other game, maybe Boston if Kemba Walker does not play, then that would indicate a successful trip.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Manu must still be on holiday break because it’s been a few weeks since he tweeted. Nonetheless, his name comes up often like when former Spurs assistant and current Hornets head coach James Borrego recently said Luka Doncic has the same clutch gene that Manu had. Let’s calm down. Manu’s won four titles, Luka is in his second season. MANU. FOREVER.

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili speaks during his retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 116-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

