Scholar Athlete: Skyla St. Clair, Jefferson High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited for my senior year of sports because these are my last times I will ever play volleyball and soccer with the people I do play with and to finish out with will just be so exciting and good/sad all at the same time!

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

I’d have to say, God, my family and support system with my club and school coaches have driven me to be successful in the classroom and on the court and field.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

If I were to advise other student-athletes on how to succeed in class and on the court while staying close to family, I would say for them to always push 110% in the sport they do, while always putting their academics first no matter what. In this I would say for them to always keep their family close by inviting them to their games, keeping them updated with anything going on in school or their sport and always show love to them.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about Thomas Jefferson is that I can be myself around anyone there, and I know I have friends to fall back on when I need it the most.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I am not sure where I will attend college, but I am going to major in biology, because I am going to follow into the path of pre-med to become a pediatrician!

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower it would be telepathy because I want to know what others are thinking at times, but then again not all the time.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Oh my, I would so totally take Chris Brown or Patrick Mahomes II, a very hard decision. I would take Chris Brown because I LOVE the way he dances and sings, so beautiful. I would take Patrick Mahomes II, well because he’s Patrick Mahomes and such a good football player.