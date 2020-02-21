Social media erupts with #CancelHouston tweets after comedian slams Astros, MLB

HOUSTON – Twitter has still not forgiven for the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing scheme.

#CancelHouston was trending nationally Wednesday as many users argued that the consequences levied by Major League Baseball were not enough.

Daniel Tosh, the host of the Comedy Central television show Tosh.O, launched a Twitterstorm against the Houston Astros. He wrote a thread, using #CancelHouston, outlining what he considered as appropriate punishments for the Astros’ “brazen cheating.” He also asked for more suggestions, and the flood gates opened.

Many Houstonians chimed back to remind baseball fans and the internet trolls that the city doesn’t back down to anything or anyone.

Here are Tosh’s #CancelHouston tweets:

since the mlb commissioner has ruined the integrity of latin america’s pastime, here are some appropriate punishments for the astros’ brazen cheating. i’m open to your suggestions as well. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

1. Astros must win by 2

for the next four years, the astros have to win every game by two. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

2. Astros must wear shock collars

batters have to wear shock collars and the opposing team is allowed 10 zaps per inning. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

3. Astros must wear child-size uniforms

all astros players must wear the same child size uniform as jose altuve. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

4. Astros must play with a Wiffle bat

the astros must play the 2020 season with a wiffle bat. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

5. Astros must let Nolan Ryan pitch

nolan ryan has to pitch the first 3 innings of every astros game. #cancelhouston — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) February 19, 2020

Houstonians stormed back to the #CancelHouston tweets:

#cancelhouston as if we haven’t already been the most hated on.



This ain’t nothing new.



The great Houston rapper, Slim Thug, once said, “ain’t too many punks down here in Houston, TX”.



So, keep y’all energy coming.



pic.twitter.com/mdC8tCpmUK — Houston’s Very Own (@YoItsKenneth) February 19, 2020

