‘You don’t think that’s going to happen here’: Alamo Heights shop owners hit by string of burglaries

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Alamo Heights police say even one case is unusual. Recently, though, they’ve received reports of at least four burglaries at businesses in their city.

Someone broke into Clippers Barber Shop on June 15 by pushing in a glass pane at the bottom of the front door, according to Julian Orosco, who cuts hair at the Broadway business.

“You don’t think that’s going to happen here in Alamo Heights,” he said.

Orosco said he was not working that day when the shop where he cuts hair was burglarized, but he did see security video later, showing the burglar in action.

“I see a skinny short man with some Nike Shox on. He looks dead into the camera and doesn’t care,” he said, describing the video, which also shows the burglar pouring himself a drink.

After receiving a phone call about the break-in from a coworker, Orosco said he returned to the shop and learned his hair clippers, including a limited-edition model, had been among the items that were stolen.

Police believe the same burglar also broke into JB’s Barbershop nearby.

The owner of the Austin Highway business told KSAT 12 News off camera that all of the shop’s hair clippers were stolen.

Investigators say it appears a different burglar hit two other Alamo Heights businesses Tuesday.

That person smashed large glass windows on the side-by-side beauty salon and drip bar.

“We had money stolen out of our till,” said Michael Nelson, The DRIPBaR’s regional wellness director.

Nelson also shared security video with KSAT 12 News, showing a man dressed in black kicking in the window, then rummaging through the cash register.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not made any arrests.

“Hopefully he gets caught and gets stopped before he comes across somebody that takes matters into their own hands,” Orosco said.

Cindy Pruitt with the Alamo Heights Police Department encouraged business owners to be vigilant when it comes to locking their doors and locking up any items of value that are stored inside the shops.

She also reminded the public to speak up if they see anything unusual.

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