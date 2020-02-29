75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

75ºF

Sports

HS Basketball Highlights: February 29th

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Jessica Hunt, Sports Multimedia Journalist

Tags: High School, Girls High School Basketball, Judson High School, Veterans Memorial High School, Kerrville Tivy High School, Poth High School
The Judson Rockets girls basketball team celebrates with their Regional Championship trophy after rallying to stun Westlake, 50-47.
The Judson Rockets girls basketball team celebrates with their Regional Championship trophy after rallying to stun Westlake, 50-47. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – In Class 6A, the Judson girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Westlake and return to the UIL State Tournament, while Veterans Memorial edged Kerrville Tivy to earn the program’s first-ever berth in the Class 5A Tournament.

Highlights to be posted following 5 p.m. show.

DivisionChampionFinal ScoreRunner-up
Class 6AJudson Rockets50-47Westlake Chapparals
Class 5AVeterans Memorial Patriots24-23Kerrville Tivy Antlers
Class 4AFredericksburg vs. SaladoTip time: 7:30 p.m.
Class 3ASchulenberg Shorthorns59-38Poth Pirettes

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: