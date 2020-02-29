HS Basketball Highlights: February 29th
SAN ANTONIO – In Class 6A, the Judson girls basketball team rallied from a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Westlake and return to the UIL State Tournament, while Veterans Memorial edged Kerrville Tivy to earn the program’s first-ever berth in the Class 5A Tournament.
Highlights to be posted following 5 p.m. show.
|Division
|Champion
|Final Score
|Runner-up
|Class 6A
|Judson Rockets
|50-47
|Westlake Chapparals
|Class 5A
|Veterans Memorial Patriots
|24-23
|Kerrville Tivy Antlers
|Class 4A
|Fredericksburg vs. Salado
|Tip time: 7:30 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Schulenberg Shorthorns
|59-38
|Poth Pirettes
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.