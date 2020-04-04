Spurs great Tim Duncan elected into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – Five-time NBA champion and Spurs great Tim Duncan has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 2020 class was announced Saturday and included the late great Kobe Bryant and 15-time all-star Kevin Garnett.

“I never dreamt I would be at this point. I played the game, enjoyed the game,” Duncan said on ESPN. “I loved what I did and to be here now with the guys that I will be put in the hall of fame with, it’s just an amazing class.”

The Spurs drafted Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick in 1997 and Duncan remained with the franchise for his entire NBA career, 19 seasons in total.

His accolades are numerous. Duncan won five NBA championships in San Antonio (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014).

He was named Finals MVP three times (1999, 2003, 2005) and was also a 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player, accomplishing the feat in back-to-back seasons (2002, 2003).

Tim Duncan on ESPN Saturday morning after he was formally elected into Naismith Basketball HOF: "I never dreamt I would be at this point...I loved what I did...we just wanted to win and with that singular goal, I never felt unappreciated."

Duncan was a 15-time NBA All-Star and named to an All-NBA team 15 times as well, ten of those were first team nods.

“The Big Fundamental” as he was called was also a force on the defensive end.

Duncan was named to the All-NBA Defensive team 15 times in his storied career.