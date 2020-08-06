83ºF

Flying Chanclas season ends, swept by Brazos Valley in first round

San Antonio finishes with 16-14 overall record

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

BRYAN – The Flying Chanclas’ remarkable season has come to an end.

After clinching a playoff berth thanks to a pair of cancellations at the end of the regular season, San Antonio bowed out of postseason play after a pair of losses to their South Division rivals, Brazos Valley. The Chanclas lost the first game of their best-of-three, first round series at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday night 6-3, then dropped the second game on the road at Travis Field, 7-3. San Antonio fell behind 7-0 through five innings and mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short.

With the losses, the Chanclas finish their first season in the Texas Collegiate League with a 16-14 overall record. Six of those losses came against Brazos Valley. The Bombers advance to face the winner of Tulsa and Amarillo in the TCL Championship.

