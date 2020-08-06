Flying Chanclas season ends, swept by Brazos Valley in first round

BRYAN – The Flying Chanclas’ remarkable season has come to an end.

After clinching a playoff berth thanks to a pair of cancellations at the end of the regular season, San Antonio bowed out of postseason play after a pair of losses to their South Division rivals, Brazos Valley. The Chanclas lost the first game of their best-of-three, first round series at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday night 6-3, then dropped the second game on the road at Travis Field, 7-3. San Antonio fell behind 7-0 through five innings and mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short.

Chanclas season comes to an end in Bryan. Congrats to the Bombers on advancing. Fun first TCL experience for San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/FpOOV633XO — Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (@missionsmilb) August 6, 2020

With the losses, the Chanclas finish their first season in the Texas Collegiate League with a 16-14 overall record. Six of those losses came against Brazos Valley. The Bombers advance to face the winner of Tulsa and Amarillo in the TCL Championship.

