San Antonio FC battles FC Tulsa to scoreless draw, remains undefeated

SAN ANTONIO – In a battle of undefeated teams and red-hot offenses, defense proved to be the difference.

Thanks to another impressive performance from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, San Antonio FC battled FC Tulsa to a scoreless draw on the road on Wednesday night. As a result, San Antonio (14 points) improves to 4-0-2 on the season and maintains their five-point lead over Tulsa (9 pts) in the Group D standings.

Both sides had numerous opportunities to score, but neither could cash in. San Antonio officially outshot Tulsa 13-12, with each team recording three shots on target. St. Clair recorded the team’s fourth clean sheet of the season.

Central Catholic high school graduate Jose Gallegos started in place of midfielder Cristian Parano and played 83 minutes. Parano did not play. Gallegos once again flashed his potential in the 69th minute, nearly dribbling the length of the field before drawing a foul just outside the box. Gonzalo Di Renzo’s ensuing free kick was saved by Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis.

“It’s been three away games, three very good opponents and seven points for us,” said head coach Alen Marcina. “Also, another clean sheet tonight, and any time you get a clean sheet you put yourself in a position to win games. All in all, I am really proud of the guys.”

“Obviously, we are disappointed not to get the three points because we have high expectations of ourselves and we want to win every game,” defender Blake Smith explained. “The good thing is we got a point on the road, and after a long week we are able to come away with four points in two tough away games.”

After posting a 2-0-1 record on their three-game road trip, San Antonio FC returns to Toyota Field this weekend for their second home game since the season resumed in July. They will host Austin Bold at 8 p.m. No fans will be allowed to attend due to public health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus.

