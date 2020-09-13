NFL player will wear Vanessa Guillen’s name on helmet for Sunday’s game

One NFL player is honoring the legacy of slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen both on and off the field.

Miami Dolphins' safety Eric Rowe will wear Guillen’s name on his helmet during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

The football team posted the announcement on Twitter Sunday, Sept. 13.

Guillen, 20, was an Army specialist stationed at Fort Hood who disappeared in April.

Her disappearance became the focus of a nationwide missing persons search before her remains were discovered in a concrete-like substance buried along the Leon River, according to previous KSAT reports. She was later laid to rest in a private funeral service in Houston.

Many Texans have honored Guillen’s memory since her disappearance, and earlier this month, a mural of Guillen was unveiled in San Antonio.

This year will be Rowe’s sixth season with the NFL, two of which he’s played for the Miami Dolphins, according to the team’s website.

