WATCH: Virtual unveiling ceremony for Vanessa Guillen mural

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers have worked over the past several weeks on a mural dedicated to honor slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, the late U.S. Army Fort Hood soldier that was missing for several weeks, was found near the Leon River. She was later laid to rest in a private funeral service in Houston.

Organizers from the group Que Means What, a cultural and educational blog, are hosting the event set to begin at 7:00 p.m., Saturday. The mural is located at Chico Boys Fruit Market in the 1600 block of South Laredo Street.

The unveiling of the mural was live on Facebook and you can watch it at this link here.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials are speaking at the event as well to honor Guillen’s legacy.

“Over the last few weeks, along with some amazing mujeres, we’ve been working on a beautiful mural dedicated to Vanesa Guillen,” Que means what said in a Facebook post. “This weekend we will unveil it to the world online. I hope you will join us on Facebook LIVE. Líderes came together and each one brought their strengths and resources to make this happen. The group wanted to do one thing: Honor Vanessa. We will not forget her. We will not let our hermanas in the military feel alone again.”

Read also:

No link found between Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, sexual harassment allegations, senior military officials say

Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer, body dismembered and burned, affidavit says

Body found believed to be Vanessa Guillen’s, suspect killed himself, family attorney says

Army suspects foul play in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance, congresswoman says

Human remains found near Central Texas river during search for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Man wanted in connection to Fort Hood criminal investigation fatally shoots self, Killeen police say