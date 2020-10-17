74ºF

South Alabama gets first win in new stadium, beats Texas St.

Associated Press

Texas State quarterback Brady McBride looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo)

MOBILE, Ala. – Desmond Trotter tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kawaan Baker with about seven minutes to play, helping South Alabama pull away in its Sun Belt Conference opener with a 30-20 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

It was the Jaguars' first win at the new 24,450-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium, which was limited to 25 percent capacity.

Trotter's TD pass gave the Jaguars a 27-20 lead. South Alabama (2-2, 1-0) forced a three-and-out on the Bobcats' ensuing series, and Diego Guajardo’s 44-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining capped a 10-play, 4-minute drive.

Trotter was 18-of-22 passing for 187 yards. Baker finished with five catches for 43 yards. Carlos Davis ran for a season-best 113 yards for his third career 100-yard rushing game. Davis had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Jalen Tolbert had nine receptions for 91 yards and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chance Lovertich that gave the Jaguars a 17-10 halftime lead.

Brady McBride was 28 of 40 for 260 yards passing with a touchdown pass to lead Texas State (1-5, 1-2).

