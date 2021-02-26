Spurs to honor, give complimentary tickets to more than 1,000 first responders, teachers at March 4 game

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 28: Early fan prepares for game where Manu Ginobili, former San Antonio Spur will be honored after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center on March 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs will honor a group of San Antonio’s hometown heroes when the team hosts Oklahoma City on March 4 at the AT&T Center.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced complimentary tickets will be extended to more than 1,000 first responders, medical workers, teachers and frontline service employees.

Spurs officials said they will honor the group as special guests in appreciation of their tireless efforts in serving the community over the past year through the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently during the severe winter storm.

Each guest will also receive a “Hometown Hero” themed shirt and complimentary hot dog and drink.

“One of the heart-warming, unique aspects of our city is that in times of need San Antonio rallies around San Antonio – friends help friends, neighbors help neighbors,” said Brian Wright, Spurs general manager. “We’re excited to recognize, celebrate and honor the frontline heroes who have been working tirelessly and selflessly for the past 12 months to serve and protect all of us.”

Ad

The March 4 game against the Thunder will be the first Spurs home game of the regular season where any fans are allowed inside the arena.

A spokesperson said SS&E is working with several local businesses that fall into one of the listed areas to help distribute the tickets to their employees.

People in the group will not have to be COVID-19 vaccinated but will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, undergo temperature checks and complete a health screening through the CLEAR app prior to entering the AT&T Center.

Since April 2020, SS&E has made numerous safety and health changes to policies, procedures and operations within the AT&T Center.

“The safety of our fans, partners, staff, players and coaches in attendance remains SS&E’s top priority,” the organization said in a release announcing the ticket giveaway.

Ad

Click here for a full list of enhanced updates and protocols at the AT&T Center.

READ MORE: