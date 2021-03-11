LaMarcus Aldridge no longer with Spurs; Popovich working with veteran forward for opportunity ‘elsewhere’

San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) is defended by Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, middle, and forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs announced on Wednesday that veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge is no longer with the team as San Antonio tips-off the second half of the regular season.

Head coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge is healthy, but the front office and Aldridge have “mutually agreed to work on some opportunities with him that will be elsewhere.”

Popovich added that Aldridge has been a great teammate and the when the opportunity arises that’s in the best interest of parties, “we’ll all move forward.”

Aldridge, 35, has been with the Spurs for the past six seasons, but was moved to the bench prior to the All-Star break.