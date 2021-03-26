San Antonio Spurs sign forward Cam Reynolds to 10-day contract

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward Cam Reynolds to a 10-day contract, the team announced Friday.

Reynolds previously signed with the team on Dec. 2 and spent this year’s training camp with San Antonio, appearing in one preseason game before being waived Dec. 19, according to the Spurs.

“Reynolds, 6-8/225, most recently played the entire NBA G League season with the Austin Spurs, appearing in 14 games and averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.0 minutes,” according to a release from the Spurs. “He spent last season as a two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks and started all 37 of the games he played with in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.6 minutes. He spent four years at Tulane and after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Reynolds appeared in 19 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.”

Ad

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players, the team said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy.

More on KSAT:

Spurs officially buyout LaMarcus Aldridge, trade for Warriors forward

Spurs players honor women’s greats, NCAA tournament in San Antonio with iconic jerseys