Spurs players honor women’s greats, NCAA tournament in San Antonio with iconic jerseys

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs players honored some of the greatest women’s college basketball players on Monday evening before their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Several players arrived at the AT&T Center wearing iconic throwback women’s jerseys.

Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon by wearing her No. 25 Colorado State jersey. Hammon was a three-time All-American for the Rams.

Compton, Calif. native DeMar DeRozan wore Cheryl Miller’s No. 31 USC jersey. Miller was a three-time Naismith Player of the Year. DeRozan also played at USC.

Rudy Gay honored fellow UCONN great Rebecca Lobo by wearing her No. 50 jersey. Lobo was the Naismith Player of the Year in 1995.

Patty Mills honored his wife, Alyssa Levesque Mills, who played at St. Mary’s College. Mills also played at St. Mary’s and the two met in college.

March Madness is in San Antonio so you know our guys had to rep 🔥 pic.twitter.com/napskp5OgD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 22, 2021

“It was a good little touch obviously with the women’s NCAA March Madness here in San Antonio. For us to show support to women’s sports and do it in a cool way and to me, that had a personal touch to it,” Mills said.

Ad

Mills said he had to get his wife’s jersey flown into San Antonio.

“It was hung up in a frame in the gym at our house in Hawaii and we had to get it out of the frame so hopefully we can get it back in the frame,” Mills joked.

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament in San Antonio runs through early April.