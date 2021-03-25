NBA trade deadline tracker: Latest LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and other Spurs trade updates

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a 143-142 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers with Rudy Gay #22, DeMar DeRozan #10 and Patty Mills #8 at Staples Center on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The trade deadline for the NBA 2021 regular season is Thursday at 2 p.m. central.

While the Spurs have historically not been major players on deadline day, several rumors have surfaced about their veteran players with expiring contracts, including LaMarcus Aldridge who is no longer with the team and awaiting his next stop.

The Spurs would likely have to accept back other contracts if any veteran player such as Rudy Gay or Trey Lyles is traded. San Antonio likely wants to keep its cap space for the upcoming offseason so they may stand pat with the current roster.

In the case of DeMar DeRozan, there has not been any reported movement on a contract extension for the Spurs guard. He has also been involved in trade rumors, but San Antonio may try to re-sign DeRozan in the offseason. Here’s the latest updates from trade deadline day.

UPDATES:

- The Bulls are still looking at a Lauri Markkanen trade after trading for Vucevic, according to reports. Markkanen is considered to be a potential free agent target for San Antonio this summer.

- Aldridge will likely be bought out by the Spurs and land with a contender, according to reports. Miami, the Lakers and Phoenix are all in the mix to sign Aldridge after he parts ways with San Antonio.

- All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has been traded from Orlando to Chicago, according to ESPN. The Spurs were mentioned as a possible destination for Vucevic.