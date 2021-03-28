Spurs waive Marquese Chriss, expected to sign former Memphis power forward Dieng for depth, shooting

Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss dunks against the Utah Jazz in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are reshaping the roster as they make a push for the playoffs.

The organization announced on Sunday that they have waived forward Marquese Chriss, following a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Chriss was acquired by the Spurs in a trade with the Warriors on March 25. He did not appear in a game with the team. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.

On Sunday, KSAT’s RJ Marquez confirmed that the Spurs are expected to sign former Grizzlies forward/center Gorgui Dieng after the move from Chriss. Dieng still needs to clear waivers for the deal to be finalized.

Dieng is expected to add some much needed front court depth and can stretch the floor on offense.

In 22 games this season with Memphis, Dieng averaged 8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range on two attempts per game.

He was playing about 20 minutes a game for the Grizzlies before he was waived by Memphis to sign with another team.

Dieng averaged 13 points and 5.7 rebounds in three games against the Spurs this season.

This follows San Antonio’s buyout of former All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge, who reportedly will sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

