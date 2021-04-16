San Antonio’s Kiana Williams drafted 18th overall by Seattle Storm

San Antonio native Kiana Williams shows off some of her gear from Stanford's National Championship victory over Arizona in an exclusive interview with KSAT 12.

SAN ANTONIO – The last few weeks have been a dream for San Antonio native Kiana Williams.

The Wagner High School alumna and Stanford star returned to the Alamo City for this year’s Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament and helped the Cardinal take home the their first title since 1998. Along the way, she established herself as one of the best players in Stanford history, setting a record for threes made in a career and averaging nearly 20 points per game over the past two seasons.

Now, still riding high from that championship moment in her hometown, she finally heard her name called in the WNBA Draft.

Williams was selected by the Seattle Storm 18th overall in the second round of the WNBA Draft on Thursday night. She is the 27th player drafted into the WNBA from Stanford. Williams held a draft party with friends and family to celebrate the occasion at The South Chicken & Waffles in Selma.

With the 18th pick in the 2021 @WNBA Draft, the Seattle Storm selects @Kiana__W!



Welcome to Seattle, Kiana! ⛈#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/ao22edYQvk — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 16, 2021

The Storm are getting an impressive leader and playmaker. Over the course of her four-year career, Williams posted 1,834 points, 464 assists and hit 311 three-pointers, one of only 22 players since 2000 to boast that kind of stat-line. She also proved to be extremely durable, appearing in 128 straight games since she was elevated into the starting lineup at Stanford.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kiana will move from one championship team to another. The Storm took home the title last season in dominant fashion, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. Every game was decided by double-digits. With the addition of Williams, the Storm have added much-needed depth at the guard position, and now Kiana will get a chance to learn from WNBA legend Sue Bird.

Stay tuned to KSAT 12 to hear more from Kiana on this historic moment in her career.