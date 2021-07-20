Tokyo Olympics: Live medal count, schedule, how to watch

With the Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony slated for Friday, July 23, 2021, a whirlwind of news of coronavirus cases and disqualifications has clouded the already contorted international games.

Still, it appears the show will go on.

In this article, you will find the latest information on medal counts for countries (including Team USA), the schedule of events and how to watch. Find the latest news about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here.

How To Watch

This year, NBC is broadcasting the Olympics. You can watch many events, including the entire opening ceremony, at NBCOlympics.com and on the network broadcast of NBC. Other channels affiliated with NBC will also air some of the competitions, including CNBC, NBC Sports Newtwork, the Olympic Channel, Telemundo and the Golf Channel.

The opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 CST / 7:30 EST on Friday, July 23.

Schedule of competitions

Live medal count

Meet some of the Texas women who are going for the gold in Tokyo, including Simone Biles, Cat Osterman, Simone Manuel, Brittney Griner and the Hurley sisters from San Antonio.