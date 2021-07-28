Another Challenge for Jaylon Smith

Oxnard, California – Following the worst season in Dallas Cowboys history when it comes to the defense, the finger of blame seems to be pointed at the top 2 linebackers in the Dallas D. Leighton Vander Esch, who did not have the final year of his contract picked up by the Cowboys and Jaylon Smith. Even though he led the team in tackles the last 2 seasons.

“I don’t care who you are you are going to have criticism,” says Smith. “Michael Jordan had criticism, Lebron James, the best players in the world have criticism. It’s just part of the game. "

Smith seems to be the target of more than his fare share following a season where the Dallas defense gave up the most points in franchise history. Maybe it’s because he signed a 5-year 64 million dollar extension in 2019 or changed his number from 54 to 9 once worn by Tony Romo. But Smith does know this.

“We can’t be the problem as to why this team doesn’t succeed, says Smith. “And we know that and we are working towards that.”

In Smith’s final year at Notre Dame he suffered a knee injury so bad it also caused nerve damage. But that did not keep the Cowboys from drafting the linebacker in the second round of the 2016 draft. Now after the Cowboys spent 8 of their 11 draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, Smith is faced with his biggest challenge of his career and that’s playing time. That’s after the Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons with their number one pick.

“Always got something to prove, " knowing what Smith has already been through as a pro. “People never thought I would play the game again and I’m here.”