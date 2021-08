SAN ANTONIO – Relive the first moments of a brand new era for UTSA football and athletics, as the Roadrunners properly unveiled their state-of-the-art Roadrunners Athletic Center of Excellence (RACE) on Aug. 4, 2021.

UTSA staff, players react to seeing facility in person

6PM UTSA

Campos, Traylor discuss facility’s impact on recruiting, football team and community

5PM UTSA

Traylor on UTSA’s standing with Power 5 conferences: “We’re on an equal playing field now”

10PM UTSA

MORE UTSA FOOTBALL COVERAGE