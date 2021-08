Roadrunners football adjusting to new facility on first day of fall camp

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA football opened up fall camp on Friday afternoon at their brand new training center, the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence, and the Roadrunners likely felt like practice was the easy part when compared to finding their way around the facility.

The Roadrunners return to practice on Saturday before hosting their annual Media Day on Sunday. They open their 2021 season on Sept. 4 on the road against Illinois at 6:30 p.m.