Pics: UTSA unveils new $40M Roadrunner Athletics Center for Excellence facility

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio unveiled its new $40.4 million Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE) to the public on Wednesday.

RACE is an athletic training facility located on nearly 11 acres of land near the southwest corner of the university’s main campus.

It was made possible through philanthropic gifts, support from the City of San Antonio’s 2017 bond referendum and financing from the Roadrunner Foundation.

UTSA officials say RACE will help enhance the university’s competitiveness in recruiting and retaining the nation’s best student-athletes, coaches and staff.

WATCH: UTSA Athletics Director Lisa Campos discusses grand opening of new athletics center

The nearly 95,000 square-foot facility includes academic spaces, a sports medicine center, strength and conditioning facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms, staff and coaches’ offices, an equipment room and practice fields.

As part of its commitment as an urban serving, community-engaged university, UTSA will make RACE available for public use, including for athletics camps and clinics, officials said.

Check out the photos below for an inside look at the RACE building at UTSA.

(Image of new UTSA RACE building on campus.) (KSAT)

