SAN ANTONIO – The first Tuesday night of the 2021 high school volleyball season featured some thrilling non-district matchups, as Reagan swept O’Connor, Clark knocked off Alamo Heights, Harlan came from behind to defeat Johnson, Lanier held off St. Mary’s Hall and Jefferson battled John Jay.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

Visitor SCORE Home O’Connor 0-3 Reagan Harlan 3-2 Johnson Alamo Heights 0-3 Clark St. Mary’s Hall 2-3 Lanier

