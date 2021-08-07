Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

BGC Preview 2021: La Vernia Bears

Head coach Taber looking for young core to continue recent success

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

LA VERNIA – Even with only 10 starters returning from last year’s squad, head coach Chris Taber and the La Vernia Bears have high expectations heading into the 2021 season.

Last year, the Bears posted a solid 7-4 record and went 3-1 against District 14-4A Division I competition. Now, with only four starters returning from their high-flying offense, La Vernia will likely have to rely on their ground game behind two-way stalwart Hunter Kitzmiller, running backs Sebastian Sanchez and Logan Ford, and fullback Grayson Spencer.

The Bears will kick off their season on the road in Cuero on Friday, Aug. 27.

