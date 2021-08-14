Partly Cloudy icon
88º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Texas A&M-San Antonio soccer teams ready to begin season after year-long delay

Women excited to start new tradition; Men’s squad filled with South Texas talent

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Soccer, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, local, sports
Texas A&M-San Antonio soccer teams ready to begin season after year-long delay
Texas A&M-San Antonio soccer teams ready to begin season after year-long delay

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-San Antonio soccer teams are all smiles this year.

The Jaguars will finally get to play a full collegiate regular season after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The women’s team is all set to kick off the first season in program history, something made even sweeter after spending the entirety of 2020 training together.

“It’s a great opportunity, and I’m very excited,” midfielder Yasmine Cuadra said. “Because it’s a new program, we’re able to begin legacies and begin a whole tradition.”

The men’s squad is ready to go as well. Head coach Kyle Beard has recruited a lot of talent from the Alamo City, the Rio Grande Valley and Houston, so the depth of South Texas’ local talent will be on full display.

“It’s good that he’s getting local kids,” forward Jaden Pharris explained. “San Antonio FC’s doing well, this is starting up... It’s good to see the sport getting recognition.”

Both Jaguars soccer teams compete in the Red River Athletic Conference at the NAIA level. They will open the season on Saturday Aug. 21 on the road against Texas Wesleyan.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

email