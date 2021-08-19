Partly Cloudy icon
96º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

BGC Scores and Schedules, Week 1: High School Football in South Texas, Hill Country from KSAT 12

Games being played on Aug. 26-28

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules
Photo does not have a caption

Find the schedule of games and live scores for the first week of high school football in the San Antonio area below.

Game scores will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves. Games being played August 26, 27 and 28.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app. Stream live games by becoming a member of the free KSAT Insider membership program or downloading the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app.

Stream live games:

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26:

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)
  • Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
  • O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)

Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Boerne at Alamo Heights
  • Brackenridge at Somerset
  • DeSoto at Judson
  • La Vernia at Cuero
  • Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele
  • Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro
  • Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)
  • Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)
  • Southwest at Central Catholic
  • Wagner vs Johnson

Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)
  • MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)

See the full livestream schedule here.

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

email

twitter

instagram

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter