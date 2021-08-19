BGC Scores and Schedules, Week 1: High School Football in South Texas, Hill Country from KSAT 12

Find the schedule of games and live scores for the first week of high school football in the San Antonio area below.

Game scores will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some cases, halves. Games being played August 26, 27 and 28.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app. Stream live games by becoming a member of the free KSAT Insider membership program or downloading the Big Game Coverage (BGC) app.

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times

Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)



Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)



O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)



Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times

Boerne at Alamo Heights



Brackenridge at Somerset



DeSoto at Judson



La Vernia at Cuero



Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele



Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro



Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)



Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)



Southwest at Central Catholic



Wagner vs Johnson



Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times

Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)



MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)

