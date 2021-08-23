Announcing KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage Preview show: What to know about high school football each week, on Thursdays

This season, KSAT 12 Sports is running an all-out blitz with Big Game Coverage (BGC) to bring you the best and most comprehensive reporting on local high school football and sports in San Antonio and the South-Central Texas and Hill Country region.

In addition to streaming more than 100 live games this season and a free Big Game Coverage newsletter, KSAT 12 Sports is also launching a live, weekly local high school football preview show on Thursday afternoons.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including local rankings, players to watch and teams on the rise. You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

Watch the live preview show Thursdays at 4 p.m.

You can watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live on Thursdays at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and Android TVs.

You can expect:

Stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 6:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.