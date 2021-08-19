Game stream schedule: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage and Texas Sports Production livestream 100+ high school football games in 2021

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage has teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio and across South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2021 season. See the full schedule below.
3 ways to stream live games
There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 6:
- Desktop: Join the free KSAT Insider program to watch the streams on an Insider-only page on KSAT.com.
- Mobile: Download the mobile Big Game Coverage (BGC) app in the App Store or Google Play Store, or by searching the stores for “KSAT12 Big Game Coverage.”
- Smart TV: Download KSAT’s free streaming app that works with Roku and most smart TVs.
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times
- Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)
- Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
- O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)
Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times
- Boerne at Alamo Heights
- Brackenridge at Somerset
- DeSoto at Judson
- La Vernia at Cuero
- Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele
- Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro
- Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)
- Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)
- Southwest at Central Catholic
- Wagner vs Johnson
Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times
- Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)
- MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)
WEEK 2
Thursday, September 2 – 7 p.m. start times
- Brandeis vs Warren
- Brennan at Clemens
- Stevens vs Wagner (Rutledge)
Friday, September 3 – 7 p.m. start times
- Alamo Heights vs Churchill (Comalander)
- Boerne Champion vs MacArthur (Heroes)
- Central Catholic at Boerne Geneva
- Eagle Pass vs Marshall (Farris)
- Judson at Lake Travis
- La Vernia at Navarro
- Medina Valley at Jay Reagan at Steele (Lehnhoff)
- Southside at Somerset
Saturday, September 4 – 7 p.m. start times
- O’Connor at Johnson (Heroes)
- SA Veterans Memorial at Taft
- San Marcos vs Holmes
WEEK 3
Thursday, September 9 – 7 p.m. start times
- 28-6A – Reagan at Clark (Farris)
- 29-6A – Marshall at Stevens (Gustafson)
- 27-6A – Wagner at Laredo United
Friday, September 10 – 7 p.m. start times
- 28-6A – MacArthur vs Brandeis (Farris)
- 29-6A – Taft at Holmes (Gustafson)
- Boerne Champion at Laredo United South (SAC)
- Central Catholic at Alamo Heights
- Clemens at San Benito Killeen
- Ellison vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
- La Grange at La Vernia
- McCollum at Somerset
- Navarro at Needville
- SA Veterans at Medina Valley
Saturday, September 11 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – O’Connor vs Jay (Gustafson)
- 29-6A – Brennan vs Harlan (Farris)
WEEK 4
Thursday, September 16 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – New Braunfels at Judson
- 28-6A – Clark vs Brandeis (Farris)
- 29-6A – Marshall at Taft (Gustafson)
Friday, September 24 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A - Judson at Clemens
- 27-6A – Steele vs Wagner
- 28-6A – Brandeis vs Johnson (Heroes)
- 29-6A – Marshall vs O’Connor (Farris)
- 29-6A – Stevens vs Warren (Gustafson)
- 12-5A-1 – S.A. Veterans vs Harlandale (Memorial)
- T2-I — SA Christian at Central Catholic <7:30>
- Alamo Heights at Wimberley
- Boerne at Fredericksburg
- La Vernia at Floresville
- Navarro at Giddings
- Somerset at Cuero
Saturday, September 25 – 7 p.m. start times
- 28-6A – LEE vs. Reagan (Heroes)
WEEK 6
Thursday, September 30 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – Jay at Marshall (Farris)
- 29-6A – Stevens at Brennan (Gustafson)
- Celina at Boerne (McLane Stadium)
- Somerset vs Hidalgo (Freer)
Friday, October 1 – 7 p.m. start times
- 28-6A –Johnson (Comalander)
- 28-6A – Madison 29-6A – Harlan
- 29-6A – Warren
- T1-2 – Houston St Thomas at Central Catholic
- Seguin at LaVernia
Saturday, October 2 – 7 p.m. start time
28-6A – Roosevelt vs Brandeis (Farris)
WEEK 7
Thursday, October 7 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A –Taft vs Brennan (Gustafson)
- 29-6A – O’Connor vs Warren (Farris)
- 27-6A – South San at Judson
Friday, October 8 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – Clemens at Smithson Valley
- 27-6A – New Braunfels vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
- 27-6A – Wagner at East Central
- 28-6A – Madison vs Clark (Farris)
- 29-6A – Jay at Harlan
- 12-5A-I – Buda Johnson at SA Veterans
- 14-5A-II – Floresville at Alamo Heights
- 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Medina Valley
- 14-4A-I – Boerne at Pleasanton
- 14-4A-I – La Vernia at Uvalde
- 14-4A-II – Navarro at Manor New Tech
- T2-I – Central Catholic at Tomball Concordia
Saturday, October 9
- 28-6A – Churchill vs Reagan (Heroes) 2 p.m.
- 29-6A – Holmes vs Marshall (Gustafson)
WEEK 8
Thursday, October 14 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – Warren vs Jay (Gustafson)
- 29-6A – Stevens at Taft (Farris)
Friday, October 15 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – East Central at Judson
- 27-6A – Steele at Clemens (Lehnhoff)
- 27-6A – Wagner at New Braunfels
- 28-6A – Reagan vs MacArthur (Heroes)
- 29-6A – Brennan vs O’Connor (Farris)
- 29-6A – Harlan vs Holmes
- 12-5A-I – SA Veterans at Dripping Springs <7:30>
- 14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Medina Valley
- 14-4A-I – Somerset at La Vernia
- T2-1 – Central Catholic at Houston St Pius
Saturday, October 16
- 28-6A – Johnson at Madison (Comalander) 2 p.m.
WEEK 9
Thursday, October 21 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – Wagner at Clemens (Lenhoff)
- 29-6A – Holmes vs Warren (Farris)
Friday, October 22 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – Judson at Smithson Valley
- 27-6A – South San vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
- 28-6A – LEE vs Clark (Farris)
- 28-6A – Reagan at Roosevelt (Heroes)
- 29-6A – Jay vs Brennan (Gustafson)
- 12-5A-I – NB Canyon at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
- 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Alamo Heights
- 14-4A-I – Boerne at Somerset
- 14-4A-II – Wimberley at Navarro
Saturday, October 23 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – Marshall vs Harlan (Farris)
- 29-6A – O’Connor vs Stevens (Gustafson)
WEEK 10
Thursday, October 28 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – Brennan vs Holmes (Gustafson)
Friday, October 29 – 7 p.m. start times
- 27-6A – Wagner at South San
- 27-6A – New Braunfels at Clemens (Lehnhoff)
- 27-6A – Steele at Judson (Rutledge)
- 28-6A – Churchill vs Brandeis (Farris)
- 28-6A – Reagan at Johnson (Heroes)
- 29-6A – Warren at Marshall (Gustafson)
- 12-5A-I – SA Veterans vs McCollum (Memorial)
- 14-5A-II – Lockhart at Alamo Heights
- 14-4A-I – La Vernia at Boerne
- 14-4A-I – Somerset at Pleasanton
- 14-4A-II – Navarro at Austin Achieve Academy <7:30>
- T2-I – Katy St John XXIII at Central Catholic
Saturday, October 30 – 7 p.m. start times
- 29-6A – O’Connor vs Taft (Farris)
- 29-6A – Stevens vs Jay (Gustafson)
WEEK 11
Thursday, November 4 – 7 p.m. start
- 29-6A – Holmes vs Stevens (Gustafson)
- 29-6A – Marshall vs Brennan (Farris)
- 12-5A-I – Kyle Lehman at SA Veterans
Friday, November 5 – 7 p.m. start time
- 27-6A – Clemens at East Central
- 27-6A – Judson vs Wagner (Rutledge)
- 27-6A – Smithson Valley vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
- 28-6A – Brandeis vs Reagan (Heroes)
- 29-6A – Harlan vs Warren (Farris)
- 29-6A – Jay vs Taft (Gustafson)
- 14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Kerrville Tivy
- 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Lockhart
- 14-4A-I – Pleasanton at La Vernia
- 14-4A-I – Uvalde at Somerset
- 14-4A-II - YMLA at Navarro <7:30>
Saturday, November 6 – 7 p.m. start time
- 28-6A – Johnson vs Clark (Farris) 2 p.m.
