Partly Cloudy icon
94º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Big Game Coverage

Game stream schedule: KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage and Texas Sports Production livestream 100+ high school football games in 2021

It’s entirely free!

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mike Klein, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Scott Shiotani, Director of New Media

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Scores Schedules
Photo does not have a caption

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage has teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games in San Antonio and across South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2021 season. See the full schedule below.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 6:

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 26 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Clark vs Harlan (Gustafson)
  • Del Rio at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
  • O’Connor vs Brandeis (Farris)

Friday, August 27 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Boerne at Alamo Heights
  • Brackenridge at Somerset
  • DeSoto at Judson
  • La Vernia at Cuero
  • Pfl Hendrickson vs Steele
  • Port Lavaca Calhoun at Navarro
  • Reagan vs Brennan (Farris)
  • Smithson Valley vs Warren (Gustafson)
  • Southwest at Central Catholic
  • Wagner vs Johnson

Saturday, August 28 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Laredo LBJ at Jay (Gustafson)
  • MacArthur vs Marshall (Farris)

WEEK 2

Thursday, September 2 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Brandeis vs Warren
  • Brennan at Clemens
  • Stevens vs Wagner (Rutledge)

Friday, September 3 – 7 p.m. start times

  • Alamo Heights vs Churchill (Comalander)
  • Boerne Champion vs MacArthur (Heroes)
  • Central Catholic at Boerne Geneva
  • Eagle Pass vs Marshall (Farris)
  • Judson at Lake Travis
  • La Vernia at Navarro
  • Medina Valley at Jay Reagan at Steele (Lehnhoff)
  • Southside at Somerset

Saturday, September 4 – 7 p.m. start times

  • O’Connor at Johnson (Heroes)
  • SA Veterans Memorial at Taft
  • San Marcos vs Holmes

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 9 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 28-6A – Reagan at Clark (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Marshall at Stevens (Gustafson)
  • 27-6A – Wagner at Laredo United

Friday, September 10 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 28-6A – MacArthur vs Brandeis (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Taft at Holmes (Gustafson)
  • Boerne Champion at Laredo United South (SAC)
  • Central Catholic at Alamo Heights
  • Clemens at San Benito Killeen
  • Ellison vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
  • La Grange at La Vernia
  • McCollum at Somerset
  • Navarro at Needville
  • SA Veterans at Medina Valley

Saturday, September 11 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – O’Connor vs Jay (Gustafson)
  • 29-6A – Brennan vs Harlan (Farris)

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 16 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – New Braunfels at Judson
  • 28-6A – Clark vs Brandeis (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Marshall at Taft (Gustafson)

Friday, September 24 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A - Judson at Clemens
  • 27-6A – Steele vs Wagner
  • 28-6A – Brandeis vs Johnson (Heroes)
  • 29-6A – Marshall vs O’Connor (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Stevens vs Warren (Gustafson)
  • 12-5A-1 – S.A. Veterans vs Harlandale (Memorial)
  • T2-I — SA Christian at Central Catholic <7:30>
  • Alamo Heights at Wimberley
  • Boerne at Fredericksburg
  • La Vernia at Floresville
  • Navarro at Giddings
  • Somerset at Cuero

Saturday, September 25 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 28-6A – LEE vs. Reagan (Heroes)

WEEK 6

Thursday, September 30 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – Jay at Marshall (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Stevens at Brennan (Gustafson)
  • Celina at Boerne (McLane Stadium)
  • Somerset vs Hidalgo (Freer)

Friday, October 1 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 28-6A –Johnson (Comalander)
  • 28-6A – Madison 29-6A – Harlan
  • 29-6A – Warren
  • T1-2 – Houston St Thomas at Central Catholic
  • Seguin at LaVernia

Saturday, October 2 – 7 p.m. start time

28-6A – Roosevelt vs Brandeis (Farris)

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 7 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A –Taft vs Brennan (Gustafson)
  • 29-6A – O’Connor vs Warren (Farris)
  • 27-6A – South San at Judson

Friday, October 8 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – Clemens at Smithson Valley
  • 27-6A – New Braunfels vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
  • 27-6A – Wagner at East Central
  • 28-6A – Madison vs Clark (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Jay at Harlan
  • 12-5A-I – Buda Johnson at SA Veterans
  • 14-5A-II – Floresville at Alamo Heights
  • 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Medina Valley
  • 14-4A-I – Boerne at Pleasanton
  • 14-4A-I – La Vernia at Uvalde
  • 14-4A-II – Navarro at Manor New Tech
  • T2-I – Central Catholic at Tomball Concordia

Saturday, October 9

  • 28-6A – Churchill vs Reagan (Heroes) 2 p.m.
  • 29-6A – Holmes vs Marshall (Gustafson)

WEEK 8

Thursday, October 14 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – Warren vs Jay (Gustafson)
  • 29-6A – Stevens at Taft (Farris)

Friday, October 15 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – East Central at Judson
  • 27-6A – Steele at Clemens (Lehnhoff)
  • 27-6A – Wagner at New Braunfels
  • 28-6A – Reagan vs MacArthur (Heroes)
  • 29-6A – Brennan vs O’Connor (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Harlan vs Holmes
  • 12-5A-I – SA Veterans at Dripping Springs <7:30>
  • 14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Medina Valley
  • 14-4A-I – Somerset at La Vernia
  • T2-1 – Central Catholic at Houston St Pius

Saturday, October 16

  • 28-6A – Johnson at Madison (Comalander) 2 p.m.

WEEK 9

Thursday, October 21 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – Wagner at Clemens (Lenhoff)
  • 29-6A – Holmes vs Warren (Farris)

Friday, October 22 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – Judson at Smithson Valley
  • 27-6A – South San vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
  • 28-6A – LEE vs Clark (Farris)
  • 28-6A – Reagan at Roosevelt (Heroes)
  • 29-6A – Jay vs Brennan (Gustafson)
  • 12-5A-I – NB Canyon at SA Veterans (Rutledge)
  • 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Alamo Heights
  • 14-4A-I – Boerne at Somerset
  • 14-4A-II – Wimberley at Navarro

Saturday, October 23 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – Marshall vs Harlan (Farris)
  • 29-6A – O’Connor vs Stevens (Gustafson)

WEEK 10

Thursday, October 28 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – Brennan vs Holmes (Gustafson)

Friday, October 29 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 27-6A – Wagner at South San
  • 27-6A – New Braunfels at Clemens (Lehnhoff)
  • 27-6A – Steele at Judson (Rutledge)
  • 28-6A – Churchill vs Brandeis (Farris)
  • 28-6A – Reagan at Johnson (Heroes)
  • 29-6A – Warren at Marshall (Gustafson)
  • 12-5A-I – SA Veterans vs McCollum (Memorial)
  • 14-5A-II – Lockhart at Alamo Heights
  • 14-4A-I – La Vernia at Boerne
  • 14-4A-I – Somerset at Pleasanton
  • 14-4A-II – Navarro at Austin Achieve Academy <7:30>
  • T2-I – Katy St John XXIII at Central Catholic

Saturday, October 30 – 7 p.m. start times

  • 29-6A – O’Connor vs Taft (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Stevens vs Jay (Gustafson)

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 4 – 7 p.m. start

  • 29-6A – Holmes vs Stevens (Gustafson)
  • 29-6A – Marshall vs Brennan (Farris)
  • 12-5A-I – Kyle Lehman at SA Veterans

Friday, November 5 – 7 p.m. start time

  • 27-6A – Clemens at East Central
  • 27-6A – Judson vs Wagner (Rutledge)
  • 27-6A – Smithson Valley vs Steele (Lehnhoff)
  • 28-6A – Brandeis vs Reagan (Heroes)
  • 29-6A – Harlan vs Warren (Farris)
  • 29-6A – Jay vs Taft (Gustafson)
  • 14-5A-II – Alamo Heights at Kerrville Tivy
  • 14-5A-II – Boerne Champion at Lockhart
  • 14-4A-I – Pleasanton at La Vernia
  • 14-4A-I – Uvalde at Somerset
  • 14-4A-II - YMLA at Navarro <7:30>

Saturday, November 6 – 7 p.m. start time

  • 28-6A – Johnson vs Clark (Farris) 2 p.m.

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter