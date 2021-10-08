Former ESPN host Michelle Beadle joins Spurs broadcast team

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans are excited about the latest free agent news out of San Antonio, though it has nothing to do with the team’s roster.

Former ESPN host and UTSA grad Michelle Beadle, a diehard Spurs fan, is joining the Spurs’ broadcast team, the Spurs announced on Friday. She will serve as the team’s “special correspondent.”

Beadle, originally from Boerne, moved away from Los Angeles recently after the death of her dog, she announced on Twitter.

A story: In December I lost Leroy Jenkins, the greatest of all pugs. I packed up and left LA. In that time, the ol’ priority list changed-to surround myself with those that make me smile…both personally & professionally. Seems easy enough. Don’t worry though, I’m still an ass. pic.twitter.com/roWfPOoQ3g — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) October 7, 2021

She was a familiar face on ESPN, appearing on their basketball programming often. She also hosted the ESPN morning show “Get Up!” although she stepped down from the position after criticizing the NFL and college football teams for the way they handled investigations that impact women.

Beadle will not be the only face Spurs fans recognize on the broadcast team. Veteran broadcaster Bill Land is returning for his 19th season alongside former Spur Sean Elliot, who is in his 21st year as the lead analyst. Former Spur Matt Bonner is also returning back for his fourth season at the studio desk with host Dan Weiss.

The other new addition is also a former Spur. Fabricio Oberto will be a studio analyst this season, according to the news release.

To find out more about the Spurs’ broadcasting plans, click here.