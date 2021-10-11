Partly Cloudy icon
Spurs waive former first round draft pick Luka Samanic

Samanic waived after two seasons in San Antonio

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have parted ways with their former first round draft pick, 6-11 forward Luka Samanic.

The team announced the move on Monday, nine days before the start of the regular season on Oct. 20.

Samanic played two seasons for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games.

The Croatia native was originally selected by San Antonio with the 19th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

He also appeared in 39 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes.

Samanic played sparingly this preseason and the Spurs front office had to make a decision by Oct. 31 to pick up Samanic’s option for the 2022-23 season. San Antonio decided to cut Samanic, who will now go on waivers.

The Spurs training camp roster now stands at 17 players. San Antonio has to get down to 15 players before the regular season starts.

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

