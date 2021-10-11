Spurs waive former first round draft pick Luka Samanic

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have parted ways with their former first round draft pick, 6-11 forward Luka Samanic.

The team announced the move on Monday, nine days before the start of the regular season on Oct. 20.

Samanic played two seasons for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games.

The Croatia native was originally selected by San Antonio with the 19th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

He also appeared in 39 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes.

Samanic played sparingly this preseason and the Spurs front office had to make a decision by Oct. 31 to pick up Samanic’s option for the 2022-23 season. San Antonio decided to cut Samanic, who will now go on waivers.

The Spurs training camp roster now stands at 17 players. San Antonio has to get down to 15 players before the regular season starts.