San Antonio Spurs win against Orlando Magic 123-97

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 20: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates his dunk over Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic in the second half of the home opener at AT&T Center on October 20, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Devin Vassell scored a career high 19 points to join 6 other Spurs in double figures in San Antonio’s opening night 123 to 97 victory in the AT&T Center.

Right behind Vassell was teammate Lonnie Walker IV who had 17 off the bench followed by Derrick White with 16 and 15 each from Keldon Johnson and Dejounte Murray with another 12 points from Doug McDermott making his first start ever as a Spur.

“That’s the energy we have to play with,” said Vassell after the Spurs first win of the season. “That’s the team camaraderie we want to play with.”

Part of the Spurs air attack were 13 three-pointers with both Walker and Derrick White hitting three each.

The Spurs led 61-49 at the half on a Johnson three-pointer but broke the game wide open late in the third when Vassell hit a buzzer beating three from the baseline to end the quarter on a 20-5 run to take a 94-71 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ad

“I think that’s the team we have,” added Vassell. “Any given night anyone can be our leading scorer.”

The Spurs will now hit the road for Denver on Friday before having to return for a Saturday showdown with the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in the AT&T Center.