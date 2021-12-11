71º

BGC Friday Night Highlights 2021 - Playoffs Week 5

Check out Friday night’s highlights from the fifth round of the 2021 high school football playoffs!

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mike Klein, Sports Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Cuero’s incredible season and 10-game winning streak met it’s end on Friday night while Falls City made a late game comeback to win their way to the state championship game.

Check out the highlights below and make sure to follow @KSATbgc on Twitter for all of the local high school football scores including more coverage of the high school basketball, baseball and softball seasons starting in 2022!

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

