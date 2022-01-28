Star basketball players honored during ceremony at Clark High School

SAN ANTONIO – The Cougars held a ceremony for star basketball players Wednesday night at Clark High School.

Aaliyah Roberson and Hailey Adams were recognized for their McDonald’s All-American nominations.

The ceremony was supposed to be a surprise, but coach said some already knew about it. Still, the two seniors were thrilled and honored.

Clark is having a fantastic season. They’re 26-2 overall and 12-0 in District 28-6A with four games to go.

On Friday night, they have a big district showdown with Reagan.

The Rattlers are 25-6 and 11-1 in the district, with their only district loss coming to Clark 56-49 about a month ago.